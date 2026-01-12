Music Notes: R. Kelly, Kid Cudi and Latto

It appears R. Kelly has more music on the way from behind the bars. After his label, Rockland Records, posted Kelly's remix of Chris Brown's "It Depends" on Instagram, Teddy Riley followed up with a post suggesting more is to come. "Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can't wait for yall to hear the new music!!!" he wrote. "Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It's about that time for real music!!!"

Kid Cudi showcased his comedic chops Friday at Mi's Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica, performing his first-ever stand-up comedy set. "Sooo this happened!!! Did stand up last night for the first time and holy f*** it was ELECTRIC!!!" he wrote alongside photos from the night. "Hearing people laughing their a**** off and enjoying my set really touched my heart man. I was maaaaad nervous, this was another type of nervousness I [hadn't] felt before." He noted that he plans to share clips from the set soon.

Latto is gearing fans up for her album. Sharing photos of her in a black bra and matching capris, a cropped orange short-sleeved jacket and Chanel sandals, the rapper wrote, "Stfu & get ready for the album." The upcoming project will mark Latto's fourth album, serving as the follow-up to her 2024 release, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

