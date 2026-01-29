Music Notes: Pusha T, Beyoncé and more

Pusha T expressed his thoughts on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement with just a few words Wednesday. While walking the red carpet at Billboard Power 100, he told Billboard, "Jan. 28, 2026, f*** ICE," Push said. "Gotta keep it 100. Got to."

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, Solange and Kelly Rowland are nominated for an Audie Award, which recognizes

"distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment," according to its website. They're nominated in the category of autobiography/memoir for their narration on Tina's memoir, Matriarch. The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou, which is narrated by Uzo Aduba, has also been nominated. Blair Underwood is in the running for best non-fiction narrator for Lionel Richie's Truly; Ziggy Marley, who wrote and narrated Pajammin', is nominated in the young listeners category. The Audies Gala will take place March 2 in New York City.

Doechii, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will be presenting at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday. They join a list of previously announced performers including Clipse, Leon Thomas, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pharrell Williams. The 2026 Grammys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. The 2027 Grammys will air on ABC.

Nas' Mass Appeal will follow up its Legend Has It... series with Imagine That, which brings fans' desired musical collaborations to life. Fans can visit imaginethat.massappealrecs.com to select up to four artists and four producers who they would love to see team up on some music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.