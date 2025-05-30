Music Notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii and more

While debuting her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand at the 2025 Paraiso Miami Swim Week, Megan Thee Stallion walked down the runway modeling the Dipped in Gold One-Piece from her collection, which she paired with full glam, voluminous curls and bangs, gold heels and hot pink nails. "HOT GIRL SWIM AT MIAMI SWIM WEEK. my first swim week everrr#HOTGIRLSUMMER," Megan wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos from the show.

Doechii stars in Samsung's latest campaign for the Galaxy S25 Edge. In the ad, she's seen enjoying a sunny day with Coconut, the "real muse" and the alligator on the cover art for her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape. Throughout the clip, she flexes the phone's camera. "Music and fashion are some of my favorite creative outlets because they let me push boundaries and express myself in a way that feels authentic," Doechii said, per Billboard. "With this partnership, I want to encourage people to have fun, try something new, and know that the creative voice inside them is valid and something to lean into."

Issa Rae is starring in Good People, Bad Things, a new comedic thriller that she's also producing, Deadline reports. She will play an overwhelmed woman who gets lost in what appears to be an infinite parking garage and later finds out she is not the only one. It will be her third film with MRC, who is financing the film. She previously worked with the studio on American Fiction and The Lovebirds.

Issa's reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which previously premiered on HBO Max, now has a home at OWN, where new episodes will premiere June 13.

