Music Notes: Mariah the Scientist, Jeezy, Cardi B and more

Mariah the Scientist's "Burning Blue" is now certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, becoming her third Platinum single to date. Her first two were "Always N Forever" featuring Lil Baby and "Spread Thin." "Burning Blue" is the lead single from her latest album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY.

In honor of the release of Still Snowin', his Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama, Jeezy is taking it back to pandemic days with IG Live album release party. He's teaming with DJ D-Nice for the occasion, which will feature a live conversation, a first listen to the album and some surprises. The live takes place on his birthday, Sept. 28, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Cardi B has expanded her Little Miss Drama tour. She's added second shows at the Kia Forum in LA (Feb. 16) New York City's Madison Square Garden (March 26) and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta (April 18). Tickets are currently on sale.

Solange Knowles has launched the Saint Heron Community Library, with a goal to provide free access to rare books by Black and Brown authors. Books currently include Octavia E. Butler's Bloodchild and Shakespeare in Harlem by Langston Hughes; there are 65 titles to choose from. Borrowers in the U.S. can fill out requests for books via the online registration process, which will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis; only one book can be checked out at a time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.