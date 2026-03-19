Music Notes: Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and more

It's been six months since fans heard new music from Latto via "Gyatt," her collaboration with Ice Spice, but it appears she's ready to feed the fans again. On Thursday she posted a video that shows a woman wearing black stirrup leggings and pumps walking over to a baby cheetah and feeding it a bottle of milk. It then cuts to a screen that reads, "Midnight." It is currently the only post on her Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion has posted the first photos of her as Zidler in her upcoming run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. "Broadway debut loading," she captioned a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

Kool & The Gang, The Spinners and Ready for the World have been tapped as performers for the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond, taking place in February 2027. It will leave from Ft. Lauderdale and make stops in Grand Turk and Puerto Plata. Gloria Gaynor, Lisa Lisa, The Family Stone, Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics, Al McKay's Earth, Wind, and Fire Experience and more are also set to perform. More information can be found at ultimatediscocruise.com.

Taylor Polidore Williams is joining Onyx's Reasonable Doubt. She's been cast for the show's fourth season, according to Deadline, though details regarding her role haven't been released. "I am soo excited to join @reasonabledoubthulu for the new season! I'm a big fan of the show and honored to work with this team Let's have some fun!" she wrote on Instagram.

Mike Will Made-It released a new single from his album R3SET, which arrives on Friday. "D33P3R" features Teezo Touchdown and Ludacris. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

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