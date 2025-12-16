Music Notes: Kendrick Lamar, Cash Cobain, Cardi B and more

Kendrick Lamar stopped his headlining set at Canberra Spilt Milk festival in Australia over the weekend to sing happy birthday to a young fan named Kalina Fowler. "On the count of three, we're gonna sing 'Happy Birthday' to Kalina," Kendrick told the crowd. He later gave her a signed pgLang hat, saying, "She was official from the start, but now she's super-duper official."

Producer Sounwave revealed that Kendrick's song "Luther" was originally intended to be an interlude. "It was literally me chopping the sample and Dot just humming melodies," Sounwave told Rolling Stone. "We had the sample in the tuck forever, we just never could crack it. But once he hit this one specific melody, I knew that this had to be bigger."

New York restaurant Sei Less enlisted Cash Cobain and Bay Swag to host a dinner for about 50 teenagers from the nonprofit Children of Promise, The Source reports. The artists took pictures, answered questions about their lives and offered advice. They were also presented with an appreciation award for their work supporting youth impacted by the justice system.

Cardi B supported partner Stefon Diggs at his holiday wellness event on Monday. Diggs and his Diggs Deep Foundation hosted the event at the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the couple joined local women and their kids for a yoga class.

Mariah the Scientist stars in two promo ads for Urban Decay's new Tube Job Mascara. "It's Mariah the Scientist, and welcome to my Lift Lab. My newest experiment: the Tube Job," she says in one.

