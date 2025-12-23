Music Notes: Jill Scott, Ice Spice and more

Jill Scott has had her share of hardships, some of which have cost her lots of money. While on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, she said those tough times helped make her the person she is today. "It's like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness," she said. "These things are character building. And you learn as you go."

"Nobody's perfect. And I'm divorced twice. Like, there's no way that I've had a perfect existence," Scott continued. "I've lost more money than people have ever made or ever will multiple times."

Ice Spice says she and Latto had no real problems with each other, though speculation suggested otherwise. She revealed that on Watch What Happens Live! when asked how she and Latto squashed their beef. "It wasn't a real beef to begin with, to be honest," Spice said, noting the video shoot for their song "Gyatt" was fun. "It was like, everybody was just joking around the whole time, to the point where, like, I remember my manager was like, 'Can y'all wrap it up? Hurry up.' It was really fun. Shoutout to Latto."

Billy Porter is giving fans an update after he was forced to back out of Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in September due to a case of sepsis. "Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy. It's been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I'm not there yet, but I'm on the road to that," he shares on Instagram, thanking all those who sent him love and prayers. In the caption, he wrote, "She's ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!!"

