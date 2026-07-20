Music Notes: J. Cole, Travis Scott and more

While performing his song "Work Out" at a stop on his Fall-Off World tour, J. Cole was gifted a bra from the crowd. He laughed as the item landed on the stage, but didn't miss a beat, continuing through the verse. At the end of the song, he said, "N**** ain't got a bra onstage in a long motherf****** time. You got to cherish that s***."

Netflix released the first-look photos for A Different World ahead of its Sept. 24 premiere. The images feature a blend of Hillman College's new generation, alongside some fan-favorites, including Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert, Kadeem Hardison's Dwayne Wayne, Charnele Brown's Kimberly Reese, Cree Summer's Freddie Brooks and Darryl M. Bell's Ron Johnson.

Travis Scott performed at Fanatics Fest Sunday, with his daughter, Stormi, by his side. During his performance of his song "FE!N," he brought her onstage, where she quietly mouthed the words while standing behind him.

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