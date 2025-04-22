Music Notes: Ice Cube, Muni Long, Ari Lennox and more

Ice Cube is hyping fans up for his Truth to Power: Four Decades of Attitude Tour, sharing a new promotional clip on social media. In it, there are four versions of Ice Cube, one from each decade of his career, riding around and reflecting on how he's evolved over the years. Cube's tour kicks off Sept. 4 at Barclays Center and ends Oct. 9 in Toronto.

Muni Long is tapping into her songwriting experience for The Songwriters Forum, taking place June 12 to June 13 in LA. She's been booked to "make educational and networking opportunities accessible to all" those "who want to hone their craft," according to a press release. "I wanted to create a space where everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and connect," she says. A presale for tickets starts Tuesday, with the general public getting access Friday at 10 a.m. PT via dice.fm. Those outside of the LA area can also purchase tickets to attend the forum via livestream.

Ari Lennox released the music video for "Soft Girl Era," capturing her as she enjoys the era she's in alongside her man and friends. Chris Robinson directed the music video, which features "bright, color-changing scenes" meant to "capture a reinvigorated and renewed spirit that encapsulates the full meaning of the 'Soft Girl Era,'" a press release states.

Cypress Hill will be hitting the road for a month alongside hip-hop duo Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco and Pharcyde. The Dank Daze of Summer Tour starts Aug. 8 in St. Augustine, Florida, and will wrap on Aug. 29 in Boise, Idaho. Cypress and Atmosphere are also scheduled to perform at the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 23 and Reggae Rise Up Oregon on Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with a few presales available as soon as Wednesday.

