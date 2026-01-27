Music Notes: GloRilla and Mustard, Kendrick Lamar and more

After sitting on the sidelines for several NBA games, including those of her boyfriend Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, GloRilla will now be showing off her own basketball skills. She and Mustard are set to compete in the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 13 inLA.

Kendrick Lamar has landed at #4 on Billboard's Top 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2025 list, following his #1 placement in 2024. Tyler, The Creator and Doechii are also on the list, with the top three artists to be announced at a later date.

Pharrell Williams was knighted as a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian honor, on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron presented him with the award, citing his many accomplishments in music, fashion, and culture. Reflecting on the honor, Pharrell wrote on Instagram, "Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur. Grateful and blessed."

Megan Thee Stallion announced she is awarding five public school teachers with at least five years of experience and five college students maintaining a B-minus average or higher with a Best in Class Award Grant. "This award will recognize exceptional individuals by providing $5,000 to help them pursue their educational and professional goals," she wrote on Instagram. More information is available at peteandthomasfoundation.org.

Mario is officially a boy dad. The singer and his girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios, welcomed their son, according to an Instagram Story shared Monday. "Women are God's greatest creation 'cause what I witnessed today was only God's work!" he wrote. "Healthy baby boy!"

