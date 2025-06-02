Music Notes: The Game, Playboi Carti and more

Playboi Carti brought Travis Scott onstage at Chicago's Soldier Field Friday to perform a few of their songs. "Goosebumps," "Crush" and "Fe!n" from Travis' Utopia were some of the songs performed during the set.

The Game wasn't satisfied with Complex's choices for the top 100 rappers from LA, so he made his own. Those on the list include 2Pac at #1, followed by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and The Game himself at #5. "Everybody on this list know what it is with me out here & those not on the list understand that the names above from top to bottom best represent this city & its culture," he wrote on Instagram. "Argue all you want to but this is how I feel."

NBA YoungBoy has expanded his 2025 Masa Tour with 13 new dates. He now has shows in San Diego, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Glendale and more, with second shows in Dallas and Houston. Artist presales start Wednesday and will be followed by a general sale kicking off Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

E-40 kicked off Black Music Month with a performance on NPR's Tiny Desk. He took the stage with songs including "Da Bumble," "Yay Area," "Choices (Yup)" and "Tell Me When to Go." "I've been doing this since Kermit the Frog was a pollywog," E-40 said.

