Music Notes: Festival lineups + 50 Cent

The lineup has been announced for Primavera Sound '26, taking place June 3 to June 6 in Barcelona, Spain. Among those taking the stage are headliner Doja Cat, PinkPantheress, Amaarae and Ravyn Lenae. Fans can now register for the Fan Sale, which starts Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 30.

Stagecoach also dropped the names for its festival, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 24 to April 26. It's a country music event, but a few hip-hop stars will be performing. Those include BigXthaPlug, Post Malone and Ludacris. Passes go on sale Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. PT.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, City Council has voted and approved 50 Cent's downtown entertainment district redevelopment plan, KTBS.com reports. "Positive vibes all roads lead to SHREVEPORT art, entertainment, music film&Television. BOOM. let's work!" 50 celebrated on Instagram.

