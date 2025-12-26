Music Notes: Fabolous, Lizzo and Tyler, The Creator

Fabolous and fellow cohosts of the Let's Rap About It podcast made light of 50 Cent's recent diss. In a new freestyle called "Squatters," he addresses 50's past relationship with ex Daphne Joy, who has been referenced in a lawsuit involving Diddy. Rapping over G-Unit's "Rider, Pt. 2," Fab takes jabs at 50, rapping, in part, "You know I got power/ Your shorty got hot showered/ Catch her trying to leave like Tasha shot LaLa."

Podcast cohosts Maino, Jim Jones and Dave East also appear on the freestyle, contributing their own subliminal shots. The freestyle follows claims by 50 that the group were "squatters" who hadn't paid rent for the studio where they film their podcast. His remarks came in response to the hosts criticizing him for producing the Netflix documentary about Diddy, which they argued was unnecessary.

Tyler, The Creator also surprised fans on Christmas with the "Sag Harbor" freestyle, named after a village in the Hamptons in Long Island, New York. In it, he reflected on accomplishments in the past year, rapping, "Son got his fourth No. 1 in a row, I'm a champion/ Don't tap the glassy, rather tap the pedal on the chassi." He shared that he's "on the road to doin' stadiums" and thanked fans for a great 2025.

Lizzo is not surprised by Nicki Minaj's support of the current administration. When asked about it on her social media, she said, "Celebrities' opinions of other celebrities [do] not matter." She then added, "You're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're going to see it. It already started, and it's going to continue."

