Music Notes: Drake, D4vd and Aaliyah

Drake wrapped up his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour Tuesday night in Hamburg, Germany. While onstage at the Barclays Arena, Drake told the crowd, "This is the greatest tour I've ever been on in my life. I'm so thankful to be here with each and every one of y'all." The 35-show tour supported Drake and PartyNextDoor's album $ome $pecial $ongs 4 U, which came out in February.

D4vd's streams have increased following reports of a dead body found in an impounded car that was registered to the singer. Billboard reports his catalog earned 30.3 million on-demand U.S. streams from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22 — a significant jump from the 13.8 million streams acquired between Sept. 12 and Sept. 16, according to Luminate. His song "Romantic Homicide" saw a 224% rise in streams, going from 2.9 million streams (Sept. 12 to Sept. 15) to 9.4 million one week later.

Aaliyah has earned her first #1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart thanks to her posthumous single with Tank, "Gone." It's the most-played song of the Sept. 12-18 tracking week, jumping up from the #2 position with a 23% increase in weekly plays, according to Luminate. The feat gives Tank his 10th #1 on the chart.

