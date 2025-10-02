Music Notes: Afro Nation Portugal, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Afro Nation Portugal 2026 has announced the first wave of artists booked for the gig, naming Asake, Tyla and Wizkid. They are set to headline the three-day festival, which will also feature performances from Mariah the Scientist and "special guest" Gunna.

Megan Thee Stallion samples Total's "Kissin' You" on a song she teased on social media Wednesday. "Wake up," she wrote, alongside a clip of her dancing in the studio to her version of the song. "My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby," she rapped while sharing a little twerk.

Jeezy has a new project out with DJ Drama titled Still Snowin'. It's a Gangsta Grillz album and "passion project inspired by the music Jeezy listened to in his youth," a press release states. "It reignited his love for music and gave him a chance to give back to the culture."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud has garnered many comments, including one from 50 Cent. In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote, "I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate. I read some of the s*** they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well."

