Music Notes: Afro Nation Portugal, Megan Thee Stallion and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Afro Nation Portugal 2026 has announced the first wave of artists booked for the gig, naming Asake, Tyla and Wizkid. They are set to headline the three-day festival, which will also feature performances from Mariah the Scientist and "special guest" Gunna.

Megan Thee Stallion samples Total's "Kissin' You" on a song she teased on social media Wednesday. "Wake up," she wrote, alongside a clip of her dancing in the studio to her version of the song. "My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby," she rapped while sharing a little twerk.

Jeezy has a new project out with DJ Drama titled Still Snowin'. It's a Gangsta Grillz album and "passion project inspired by the music Jeezy listened to in his youth," a press release states. "It reignited his love for music and gave him a chance to give back to the culture."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud has garnered many comments, including one from 50 Cent. In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote, "I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate. I read some of the s*** they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

