Music Notes: 2 Chainz, AfroFuture lineup and more

2 Chainz took to Instagram to share that an employee at his Pamper Nail Studio in Atlanta stole all the furniture in the building. "You know, for a girl that was working in there for me, with me ... to go back in there and steal all the stuff out of there, the TVs, the sofas," he said in a clip. "The girl went back in there and stole everything out of there."

"And I ain't gon' press charges. I ain't gon' do nothing," he continued. "But I just want you to see this and feel this.” The caption to the post read, “No good deed goes unpunished. I’m not even mad, I know it’s hard out here ... it’s the principle."

Davido is headlining the U.S.'s first-ever iteration of AfroFuture, a celebration of Black innovation, culture and community that started in Ghana. Tee Grizzley and Kaytranada are included on the lineup for the festival, taking place Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Bedrock's Douglass Site in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets are on sale now.

Lena Waithe's The Chi is returning for its seventh season in May. This go-round, viewers will see the "women of The Chi rising to reclaim their power," according to Deadline. "As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."

Beyoncé added a second performance in Las Vegas to her Cowboy Carter Tour. She'll now perform at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The general on-sale date for the shows will take place March 25 at 12 p.m. local time at beyonce.com. The BeyHive presale is running now through March 23, with the Citi, Verizon and artist presales starting Friday.

