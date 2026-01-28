Mr. Telephone Man, New Edition has kicked off their tour

Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are hitting the road, and they're doing it the New Edition Way.

The New Edition Way tour launches Wednesday and will feature the group performing on an immersive 360-degree stage, alongside co-headliners Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. Ronnie says the concept was driven by a desire to reach as many fans as possible.

"Those NE 4 Lifers and Toni and Boyz II Men fans [who] have been following us for decades...we want to squeeze as many of them as possible in that place so they can experience the joy and the feelings that they had when those songs came out," he tells ABC Audio.

"It's also just to be able to give people a different experience and we're excited about it," he continues. "[We're] looking forward to impacting people's lives and pouring back into communities that have been really supporting us and propping us up for a long time."

With a discography spanning decades, Johnny Gill acknowledges it's impossible to satisfy every fan's wish with the set list.

"It's a great problem to happen," he says.

Despite the challenge, he assures there will be no filler songs: “It’s hit after hit after hit."

The goal, he adds, is to gift fans with an unforgettable experience.

"We want them to understand that this tour...it's for them," he says. "We appreciate the NE 4 Lifers that have been here and have supported us for many years."

"We love hearing when the fans come to our show and they talk about how it took them back and how they were like teenagers again and just had so much fun," he continues. "That's what it's all about for us...We wanna make sure that they leave...with a great experience."

