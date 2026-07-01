Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville using listings from Casting Networks.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Robert (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Us Army Captain (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Laura (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Colonel Harker (Flat deal or negotiable)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Trivial Pursuit

- Project type: game show

- Roles:

-- Contestants ($20,000)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the game show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lulja (SAG Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Men Who Have been Ghosted by Partner or Spouse

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Who Have been Ghosted by Partner or Spouse (Paid - $2500 Per Episode Fee + Free Expert Help)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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The Christian Bachelor

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Single Christian Woman Looking for Love (pay not available)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Finding Solace

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Bri ($200 / Day)

-- Iris ($200 / Day)

-- David ($200 / Day)

-- Marcus ($200 / Day)

-- Juno ($200 / Day)

-- Lance ($200 / Day)

-- Nurse ($200 / Day)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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The Thorn National Tour Fall 26 - Spring 27

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Chief Priest ($600-$700 / weekly)

- Casting: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the theatre production here