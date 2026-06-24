Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Toledo.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Divine Colors'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hatchell Price (lead, male, 21-29)

--- Franny Price (lead, female, 21-29)

--- Mickey Price (lead, male, 21-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Divine Colors'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mr. Price (lead, male, 60-69)

--- Young Hatchell (lead, male, 10-13)

--- Young Mickey (lead, male, 11-14)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Dade Massacre'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Major Francis L. Dade (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Osceola (lead, male, 28-35)

--- Private Ransom Clark (lead, male, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.