More than 100 pairs of Eminem's sneakers head to auction for charity

More than 100 pairs of Eminem's sneakers will be auctioned to benefit the Marshall Mathers Foundation, "a charitable organization dedicated to providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit, Michigan and it's surrounding communities," according to its website.

Among the items up for bid are a pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 "Slim Shady PE," worn at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show; Eminem x Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4; the Eminem x Nike Air Jordan 4; "Encore" 2017; the stage-worn Nike Air Max 90 "Soundstorm"; Nike Air Max 90 Japan SP "Camo" Sneakers; and Adidas Superstar 1 Sneakers. All are signed by Eminem and come with their original boxes.

“Marshall has always expressed his personal style through his sneakers, and he has amassed quite a collection throughout the years,” Paul Rosenberg, president of Shady Records and CEO of Goliath Artists, Inc., said in a statement. “We are excited to offer an opportunity to own a piece of his personal collection - including some grails - while supporting the cause that is so meaningful to him.”

The Marshall Mathers Foundation Auction — "the largest single-sale collection of Eminem material ever offered at public auction," according to a press release — will be held by Julien's Auctions on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

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