Mobb Deep releases first album since Prodigy's 2017 death

Havoc and Nas attend The Infamous Mobb Deep "Infinite" Album Celebration on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Mobb Deep's talent and impact on hip-hop culture is Infinite, a point proved on their brand-new album. It's their first since member Prodigy passed in 2017 and the latest in Mass Appeal's celebratory Legend Has It series.

The album bridges the past and present with features from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and H.E.R., as well as Nas and Jorja Smith, who are featured on lead single "Down For You" and in its accompanying video.

The Alchemist produced the project alongside Mobb Deep's very own Havoc, who also went through the vault and selected the best Prodigy lyrics for each song.

﻿“When I was picking Prodigy’s verses, I felt like a beggar," he shares in a press release. "To me, there is no greater MC, and I am blessed to have been his partner.”

Infinite arrives as Mobb Deep celebrates the 10th anniversary of their second studio album, The Infamous.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.