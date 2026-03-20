Mike WiLL Made-It hits 'R3SET' on new album

Mike WiLL Made-It has released his new album, R3SET, inspired by his personal and creative reset after hitting rock bottom following the loss of his hard drive containing his music.

"We all go through ups and downs and bumps and turbulence and all that kind of stuff during whatever journey," he tells The Associated Press. "So I definitely was going through that, but then at the same time, I'm just being creative as well too because I feel like even over that time, I was able to do a lot of reflection and look at the landscape of the game and just really learned a lot."

After fulfilling label obligations and questioning his next musical direction, Mike said he felt stuck and discouraged, especially as relationships shifted.

“When you hot everybody in your face ... they rocking with you," he said. "If you’re not in their face, if you not on them charts or you not hot, the conversation just a little different. You not able to reach the same folks at the same time so that kind of gets discouraging."

"Then I had to realize every artist, every person is their own corporation," he continued, adding he had to stop putting so much pressure on himself and just believe. "I’m him, I am the hard drive," he said.

R3SET features previously released singles "D33P3R" featuring Teezo Touchdown and Ludacris; "ROOMS" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Chief Keef; and "STANDING O" with Travis Porter and Monaleo. Other guest appearances include 21 Savage, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green and J. Cole.

The album is now streaming, with a limited-edition double disc 12-inch vinyl and a standard CD available on his website.

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