Mike Jones says fans are still calling his viral number: '[It] is connected with me for life'

Mike Jones' fans have been calling his phone ever since he included his real number in his 2005 song "Back Then."

In an update shared to his Instagram on Tuesday, he showed off his new iPhone and revealed it's still connected to the iconic number (281) 330-8004.

“The [number] was ringing back to back before it came out the BOX!!” he wrote. “This [number] is connected with me for life lmao, thanks to all y'all who believed, who still call to this day!!"

"Some call just to say what’s up and some call JUST to say thank u! Some call for shows & features, but I may go live and just answer calls from fans live!!" he continued. "So y'all can see [and] feel the organic love that comes thru this phone!!!”

In "Back Then," Mike famously gives out his number as he discusses his rising fame. He raps, "They used to love to me diss me, now they rush to hug and kiss me, now/ They tellin' all they friends when I leave how they miss me, now/ (281) 330-8004/ Hit Mike Jones up on the low 'cause Mike Jones about to blow."

Mike has said in the past that it was his way of preventing fans "from dealing with janky promoter[s] who promote fake shows" and "to be accessible n hands on with my fans n supporters."

