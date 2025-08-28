Michael Jai White says love story in 'Trouble Man' was inspired by his own

Art imitates life in Michael Jai White's movie Trouble Man. The story follows his character, private investigator Jaxen, as he goes on a quest to find missing R&B star Jahari. Michael says his character's romantic encounter with ex-girlfriend Gina, played by his wife of nearly 10 years, Gillian White, was inspired by their relationship.

"Like in the movie, we're two people who dated early, really enjoyed each other, but lost track, just kind of went our separate ways and then came back," Michael tells ABC Audio. "When my character reunites with her, and they go through a little bit of a turmoil, and it looks like he's about to lose her, he says some dialogue that I actually said in real life.”

He says he was similar to Jaxen in that he was gifted, intelligent and had his way with women before he was challenged by his lover to be a better man. “I was seen as somewhat of a catch and I was a little cocky at one time because I knew I had certain attributes, but I had a lot more growing to do," Michael shares. "I knew I had to step up my game to be able to deserve someone like Gillian. ... That's what I had to do in real life and that's [what] I did in this movie."

Gillian says she is also very much like her character, noting, "[Gina] was no-nonsense like I am. She's loving and she's passionate." She adds, "[Gina] just wants to make sure that Jaxen understands that she's not playing games anymore."

Trouble Man is now available to watch on streaming platforms.

