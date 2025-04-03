Method Man revealed as Stud Muffin on 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer unveiled its latest surprise Wednesday when Stud Muffin was revealed to be Method Man.

Meth was eliminated following his rendition of Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" and a video that gave clues about his identity. Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong were shocked by Meth's disguise, while Rita Ora had predicted he was behind the Stud Muffin costume. "I knew it was you! Your voice is so distinct," she said, "and you moved like a pro!"

Speaking of the experience, Method Man told Billboard, "I had fun with it. I'm always down to do something unexpected, and The Masked Singer let me just go out there and play. That's what it's about."

Meth is set to perform at the Just A Little Music Festival: Smoker's Edition in Albany on April 20, A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of '95 on June 8 and will tour with Wu-Tang Clan this summer.

He'll also be seen in the movie Shadow Force, coming out in May, and season 2 of Poker Face.

