Members of New Edition react to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill of New Edition performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 8, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

New Edition has been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and they're urging fans to vote and help them secure a position in the 2026 class.

Ricky Bell took to Instagram Wednesday to share his reaction to the news. "God is the Greatest! I am truly humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude right now," he wrote. "To my brothers Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, and Johnny—we've been on this journey for over 40 years, and today, @newedition has officially been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026!"

"From the Orchard Park projects to the world stage, we’ve always done it for the love of the music and for YOU, our incredible fans. We wouldn’t be here without your unwavering support and loyalty through every season. This nomination is just as much yours as it is ours," he continued. "Now, we need y’all to show up like only you can!"

Ricky provided instructions on how fans can cast their votes, before concluding with the message: "Let’s make history together. It’s God’s timing, and it’s our time! Love y’all to life!"

In Bobby Brown's post about the nomination, he wrote that "it's time for the NE4LIFERS to show up and show out," noting, "every single click matters."



"This is about legacy. This is about impact. This is about NEW EDITION," he wrote. "Let's move with purpose and make it count. NE4LIFE."

Michael Bivins added, "Let's ... show the @rockhall why we belong on final list for 2026."

New Edition is among 17 nominees being considered for induction. It's their first time appearing on the ballot.

Inductees will be announced in April, with the ceremony set to take place in the fall.

