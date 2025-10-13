Megan Thee Stallion opens up about sadness that led her to seek therapy

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about her mental health, and on Sunday opened up about the moment she decided to seek therapy during a chat with Taraji P. Henson for the i AM the table benefit brunch.

"Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be," she said in a clip shared on social media, likely referring to the loss of her mother and grandmother, which occurred months before she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

"I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am,'" Megan continued. "And it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me. And I didn’t want to feel like that. Like, I should care about my life.”

Meg's conversation with Taraji took place during the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation's Can We Talk? Arts and Wellness Multicultural Summit in Maryland just days after she was named Trevor Project's Mental Health Champion of the Year.

"My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations. Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy," Meg said in a press release. "I’m grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

As a mental health advocate, Meg shared her journey on the “Never a Bother” youth suicide prevention campaign with the California Department of Public Health and encouraged the youth to do the same via the Ad Council’s “Seize the Awkward” campaign.

She also launched BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, providing a list of platforms, mental health resources, directories, hotlines and podcasts to those in need.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.