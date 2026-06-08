Megan Thee Stallion joins Pink for performance at 2026 Tonys

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Fans who missed Megan Thee Stallion's run as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical got a glimpse of that performance during the Tonys Sunday night.

Dressed in her costume from the musical, she joined Pink for a performance of "Lady Marmalade," which was reworked to celebrate Broadway performers. She later returned to the stage to present the award for best featured actress in a musical to Shoshana Bean for her role in The Lost Boys.

Meg played Zidler at Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City from March 24 to May 1. Although she was originally scheduled to perform through through May 17, her engagement ended earlier than planned. She was the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler, the nightclub impresario.

Meg's appearance at the Tony Awards was historic: She became the first female rapper to perform at the award show, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Later in the evening, Queen Latifah introduced a tribute celebrating the 30th anniversary of the musical Chicago.

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