Meek Mill & Friends to perform hometown show in Philadelphia

It's been some time since Meek Mill performed in his home city of Philadelphia, but he's coming back for a one-night-only show. The rapper is set to take the stage Dec. 5 at Xfinity Mobile Arena for a performance that will simultaneously celebrate his career and roots in the city. And he'll be bringing some unnamed friends along.

Tickets for the Meek Mill & Friends show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with a presale beginning Thursday, according to Meek's announcement on X.

The show will mark his first time performing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena since his 10th anniversary show for Dreams and Nightmares in November 2022, according to a press release. At the time, the venue was called Wells Fargo Center.

