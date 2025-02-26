Master P named president of basketball operations at University of New Orleans

Master P is adding a new title to his name. He's been brought on as president of basketball operations at the University of New Orleans.

“Today is history,” he shared Wednesday at a press conference announcing the news. “We’ve come a long way. Growing up in New Orleans, when I was a kid, I looked at the University of New Orleans basketball program as probably one of the best in the country. Every kid wanted to come to the Lakefront Arena and be a part of this.”

“I’m just so appreciative and blessed that God has given me this opportunity … to rebuild this program," he continued. "We gonna change this. This is our culture, this is our team and this is our family. We want to give that family love out here to the city to bring the people back where it should be at.”

Master P's goal is to “change the culture” at UNO, which lost 25 games this season and won four, none of which happened at home court.

The new position isn't his first foray into basketball; he went to the University of Houston on a college basketball scholarship and had pre-season roster spots on the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in 1998 and 1999.

