Mass Appeal announces seven-album series featuring projects from Nas & DJ Premier, Mobb Deep and more

Mass Appeal
By ABC Audio

Mass Appeal has announced a series of seven albums that will drop between now and the end of the year. Legend Has It... will celebrate hip-hop artists who have influenced and impacted the music and culture. It will feature albums from Nas and DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Big L and a special surprise guest.

Mobb Deep and De La Soul are also set to release albums in the series, marking their first projects since losing their respective members Prodigy and Trugoy The Dove. Big L will also be a part of the series via a posthumous release. Further details will be announced a later date.

"With Legend Has It...Mass Appeal cements its commitment to preserving the past, celebrating the present, and pushing Hip Hop into the future," reads a press release from Mass Appeal. "This is more than music - this is history in the making."

