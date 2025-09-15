Mariah the Scientist announces Hearts Sold Separately tour

Mariah the Scientist will be going on tour in support of her new album, Hearts Sold Separately, home of her Hot 100 single "Burning Blue." She'll be kicking off the new year on the road with 36 dates scheduled from January to April.

The trek starts with a European leg beginning in Paris on Jan. 12; its North American leg starts Feb. 13 in Miami Beach. Other cities on the schedule include New York, Toronto, LA, Houston, Boston and Las Vegas. The tour will come to an end on April 10 with a hometown show in Atlanta.

Fans can purchase their tickets via the Verizon presale in select cities on Tuesday. There will also be other presales going on throughout the week. Remaining tickets will be sold to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. Hearts are sold separately.

