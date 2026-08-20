Mariah Carey to release 'Glitter' on vinyl, streaming services in honor of 25th anniversary

Mariah Carey's eighth studio album, Glitter, turns 25 years old in September, which is a cause for celebration.

In honor of the milestone, the album, which also served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, will make its debut on vinyl for the first time since its release. It will be pressed on Midnight Purple two-LP vinyl, while a limited-edition deluxe version will be pressed on Glittering Pink two-LP vinyl. The latter will be exclusively available via Amazon, Mariah's website and uDiscover Music and will feature three bonus tracks: "Out Here On My Own," "Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)" and "Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)," which marks its first time on vinyl.

An expanded digital deluxe edition will also be available to stream, complete with 15 additional tracks. It includes rare and previously unreleased recordings, as well as selections from Mariah's personal vault that offer fans insight into the behind-the-scenes process of making the album and showcase some of her collaborations. It will all be available starting Oct. 30. Fans can preorder the vinyl and presave the digital edition now.

“If someone had told me back in 2001 that I'd one day be unironically celebrating Glitter's 25th anniversary, I never would have believed them,” Mariah said in a statement. “I made this album with so much love and care, so it was devastating to watch it become a punchline. I'm endlessly grateful to my fans who kept championing it all these years, and I hope even more people can finally hear it for what it is. We found a few recordings buried in the vault that I am really looking forward to sharing with you in October!”

She's released a reimagined version of "Didn't Mean To Turn You On" featuring acclaimed British-Canadian singer/songwriter Rochelle Jordan. A visualizer is available on YouTube.

Released in September 2001, Glitter served as the soundtrack to the film, in which she played an aspiring singer navigating love amid her pursuit of fame. Collaborators included Eric Benét, Ludacris, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous and Ja Rule.

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