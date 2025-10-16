Man accused of stealing Beyonce's music charged with criminal trespass

Beyonce at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 2, 2025. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

A man accused of breaking into a car and stealing hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, this week.

Kelvin Evans faces charges of criminal trespass and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, according to the Oct. 13 indictment.

A hearing planned for Thursday was canceled following the indictment.

The indictment states that Evans allegedly entered a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, the rental property of Christopher Grant, a choreographer for Beyoncé, on July 8 "with the intent to commit theft."

Evans allegedly broke one of the vehicle's windows in the process, according to the indictment.

A report filed July 8 by the Atlanta Police Department states that Grant returned to his vehicle following the alleged incident and noticed the damaged window, as well as several missing items, including two suitcases and hard drives for Beyoncé's upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour show in Atlanta.

"The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list," the incident report states.

Police said they were able to track a laptop and AirPods Max allegedly stolen from the vehicle in the alleged incident by tracing the items' "pinging" and eventually located them.

The report states that units were sent to canvas the area and a "suspicious person stop" was conducted. Police said they later dusted the items and found "two very light" fingerprints, as well as camera footage from the area where the alleged incident took place.

Police arrested Evans on Aug. 26. He was taken into custody by Hapeville Police Department and booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the stolen items had not been recovered at that time.

ABC News has reached out to Beyoncé for comment.

No information is available regarding Evans' legal representation at this time.

