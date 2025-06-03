Malice talks musical hiatus, says it's 'perfect time to give my contribution to hip-hop'

After years away from music, Malice is back, preparing to release an album with his brother Pusha T and feed the industry what it's been missing.

"I feel like I had seen the engine [give] out on rap," he tells GQ of his time as an observer of the game. "Besides my brother and a couple others, I feel like it's in the same place it was when I left."

“We've never given mediocre. I hear so much music, and it's just like an assembly line—and it works, they sell it, and people eat it up,” he continues. “But it's an art that I always find that's missing and I feel like we always give that. We always have delivered that.”

Introduced as No Malice, one-half of the Clipse, Malice took a break from music after experiencing burnout and attempting to figure out his faith and purpose. He says he "absolutely missed being" with Push and "kept up" with his career and business moves, so that he knew "how to pray over him." Still, he knew it was necessary for him to take the hiatus.

“I don't regret that at all. But I didn't want to squander my real estate in this little piece of what I have to offer, what I have to say in my contribution. I think it was meant for me to sit down for the time that I did, but I think now is the perfect time just to give my contribution to hip-hop," Malice says.

He's now gearing to release Let God Sort Em Out with Pusha T.

"Everything is always fine-tuned. We could never just give you haphazard. And I think that's what the fans recognize about us," Malice says. "They know that everything that we do is chiseled and handcrafted.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.