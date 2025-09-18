Mac Miller's estate releases short film celebrating 10 years of third studio album, 'GO:OD AM'

Rapper Mac Miller performs at Camp Flog Gnaw at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Mac Miller's estate is celebrating 10 years of his third studio album, GO:OD AM, with the release of a new short film.

GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It), directed by Sam Balaban, captures the behind-the-scenes moments of making the album via throwback footage. It also features interviews with those who worked with Mac on the album, including his manager, Christian Clancy, hype man Quentin Cuff, visual artist Ian Wolfson aka Rex Arrow and engineer Josh Berg as they reflect on the significance of the project.

GO:OD AM, Mac's first release under a major label — Warner Music — was released in 2015. It was led by singles "100 Grandkids" and "Weekend" featuring Miguel, with additional contributions from Ab-Soul, Lil B, Miguel, Chief Keef and Lil Dragon. The album debuted at #4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has been certified Platinum.

The film marks another Mac Miller project for Sam, who worked on the "Inertia" freestyle and the Making Faces short film.

