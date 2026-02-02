Ludacris stars in Super Bowl ad for Frank’s RedHot's Eat the GOAT campaign

Ludacris performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Nearly two years after appearing in Usher's Super Bowl halftime show, Ludacris returns to the big game in an ad for Frank's RedHot's Eat the GOAT campaign.

In the commercial, he hosts a Super Bowl party complete with burgers, wings, nachos and lots of Frank's RedHot. "When you cooking up a spread, you can't forget the GOAT," he tells Chingy, who responds, "Our homie Right Thurr?" as he points to a goat dressed in a black top, gold chain and sunglasses. "Right Thurr" also references Chingy's 2003 song.

"Nah, Chingy, Frank's RedHot," Luda says, opening up a refrigerator stocked with the hot sauce. "The greatest of all time."

DJ Infamous plays Ludacris' "Number One Spot" as guests put the hot sauce on oysters. When handed a bottle, Ludacris says, "I put that s*** on everything," before adding it to his fries.

Shawnnna — who is featured on Luda's "Stand Up," among other songs — even makes an appearance just in time to hear the goat rap for the crowd. "Frank's RedHot's the GOAT, it can't be beat," he bleats, earning cheers from the crowd.

"Timeless flavor, timeless flow," Luda says in a statement, per Billboard. "When something's been the GOAT this long, you don't just taste it — you feel it. I'm excited to partner with Frank's RedHot to revel in shared GOAT status."

Super Bowl 2026, between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, will be held on Sunday.

