Ludacris set to headline NBA All-Star Weekend

Ludacris performs at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party at Cow Palace Arena & Event Center on February 8, 2026 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

NBA All-Star 2026 is in for a taste of the dirty south with the appointment of Ludacris as the weekend's entertainment headliner.

The NBA announced the "Yeah!" rapper will take center court in Los Angeles Saturday, February 14 for a "high-energy" performance ahead of the coveted Slam Dunk contest.

Fans can also catch a show from Luda on Friday as part of the NBA Crossover concert series taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. K-pop band CORTIS kicks off the Crossover series on Thursday while country star Shaboozey closes the series out Saturday night.

Prior to the 5 p.m. tip-off of the 75th All-Star game on Saturday, Grammy-winning R&B songstress Brandy will perform the U.S. national anthem. And on Friday, Chloe Bailey will perform both the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

At the helm of the musical direction for the entire weekend is Emmy Award-winning musician Adam Blackstone who just celebrated his run as the director and producer of the 2026 Super Bowl pre-show.

"Always Proud to represent Culture and Music in these moments!!" Blackstone wrote in an Instagram caption.

