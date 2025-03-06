London Brown says Marvin Thomas has 'zero tolerance' in season 4 of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Another season of Raising Kanan is upon us, and returning is London Brown, who takes on the role of Kanan's Uncle Marvin. His character has been known to bring some comedy relief to viewers, but he tells ABC Audio that was never part of the plan.

"Marvin was nowhere near the comic relief. That wasn't even in the description," he shares. "So I think the funny, comedic things that you guys see with Marvin, a lot of that is just London showing up and having fun and improv-ing this line and figuring out these things."

While the things Marvin does may bring laughter to one's life, London shares they are not at all funny to the character himself.

"Marvin doesn't know that what he's doing don't make sense. Like to him...he's really standing on some conviction on what he believes in," he explains. "Marvin really believes, 'Hey, this is the way.' He's not going for the laugh."

"Marvin is so honest with himself, the audience gets to just get a glimpse into Marvin's life and how he really thinks and that just shows up," he later continues. "So the fact that people can laugh at Marvin, that's humbling because that wasn't a goal. Marvin's just being honest. And I'm just playing Marvin honestly."

The comedic moments may continue in the fourth season, but London says fans will also see Marvin's zero tolerance. "In the past few seasons, Marvin's been trying to breathe and trying to work and cope through and get his stuff together. This season, it's just zero tolerance," he says. "Like if you something slick, you're going to have to pay for that...Marvin is not really giving people the benefit of the doubt."

Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan arrives on Friday.

