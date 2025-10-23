LL Cool J nominated for 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nominees have been announced for the 2026 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which celebrates composers and lyricists, and their catalog of notable, impactful songs. LL Cool J is among the nominees for performing songwriters. He's being recognized for credits on the songs "Mama Said Knock You Out," "I Need Love," "Around the Way Girl," "Going Back To Cali" and "Illegal Search."

LL is one of 14 nominees in the category, which includes Taylor Swift, Pink, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.

In the non-performing songwriters category, nominees include Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Walter Afanasieff, Pete Bellotte, and Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

Stewart is most known for credits on Rihanna's "Umbrella," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" and "Break My Soul," Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine" and Mariah Carey's "Obsessed."

Afanasieff has also worked with MC on hits including "My All," "Hero," "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men and her popular holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Britten and Lyle are up for induction thanks to songwriting credits on Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It," "We Don't Need Another Hero," "Typical Male" and more. And Bellotte is nominated for his work with Donna Summer on "Hot Stuff," "I Feel Love" and "Love To Love You Baby."

Songwriters must meet the requirement of having a notable catalog, with their first commercial song released at least 20 years ago, in order to be nominated. Voting will run through Dec. 4, and the induction gala will take place in New York City in 2026.

