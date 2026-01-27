Lizzo sets residency at Blue Note Jazz Club in NY and LA

Lizzo is taking it back to the clubs.

The Grammy-winning star will play a total of 12 shows at the intimate Blue Note Jazz Club in both New York City and Los Angeles. During the shows, she'll perform "unique jazz and flute arrangements" of her hit songs, according to a press release.

The shows start in LA on Feb. 20. Lizzo will also perform on Feb. 21 and 22, before she heads to New York for shows on Feb. 27, 28 and March 1. Each date will feature her performing twice: once at 8:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at the individual Blue Note websites for each city. They go on sale to the general public Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. local time, following a pre-sale that starts Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2025, Charlie Puth did a similar residency at the Blue Note Jazz Clubs in LA and New York, where he previewed some of the music from his upcoming album. Lizzo's last album was 2022's Special; she put the release of a planned album, Love in Real Life, on hold in the fall of 2025, and released a mixtape instead.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.