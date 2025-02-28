Lizzo drops new song and video, announces intimate fan shows

Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records
By Andrea Dresdale
Lizzo is back -- and it's about damn time.

The Grammy-winning singer has dropped a new song and video, "Love in Real Life," to launch her next era. In the upbeat track, Lizzo sings about finally deciding to leave her house, go out on the town and discover "love in real life." "Tonight/ I might make an appearance since I look this fine/ And plus, it's been a while," she sings.

In the video, she takes a limo to the club and starts dancing, only to realize that the people in the club with her have turned into a Thriller-esque pack of zombies, who start stalking her through the streets. But instead of running, she joins in with the zombies, dancing and having a great time.  

Lizzo has also announced three intimate fan shows for March. She'll play the Wiltern in LA on March 12, Irving Plaza in New York on March 16 and First Avenue in Minneapolis, the city where she started her music career, on March 18. You can sign up for the presale today at lizzomusic.com; presales start March 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 at 10 a.m. local.

This is Lizzo's first new, non soundtrack-related music since she dropped the title track of her album Special in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!