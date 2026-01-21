Lil Yachty reflects on relationships with late rappers XXXTentacion, Juice Wrld and Mac Miller

Lil Yachty was a fan of some of the fallen soldiers in hip-hop, including Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion, who he said was the best rapper from his era.

"I wish X was still here," Yachty said during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. "I really wish he was still here. He was so talented. Him, Juice."

While he and Juice collaborated a few times, even completing a whole project together, his bond with X was strengthened through conversations.

“Me and X were super close. We only had one song together but we were super tight. We were always on the phone. I used to talk to him when he was in jail before he got out," Yachty recalls.

"It was a really sad case," he adds of X's 2018 death, in which the rapper was robbed and fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. "I think X was the most talented of them all, of us all, in my opinion. I think he was just ahead of himself.”

Yachty then gave a shoutout to the late Mac Miller, who he referred to as "the real GOAT."

"Right before he died, he wanted me to come on tour with him. Then he passed away," he said of Mac. "He was a really nice guy."

He added that Mac was "really talented, really nice [and] really f****** sick."

Mac and Juice both died from accidental overdoses. Mac passed away on Nov. 5, 2018, and Juice died on Dec. 8, 2019.

