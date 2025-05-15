Lil Wayne's Memphis tour stop pushed back to September

Lil Wayne fans in Memphis have to wait a little longer to see him perform. His Lil' Weezyana Tour was scheduled to stop at the city's FedExForum on Thursday, but the show has been pushed back to Sept. 28, a FedExForum spokesperson tells ABC24.

The Lil' Weezyana Tour is Wayne's limited run of shows featuring Hot Boys Juvenile, BG and Turk. It kicked off Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida, and made stops at both the Spectrum Center in Charlotte and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. While the Memphis show has been postponed, the concert in Oklahoma City will go on Friday, May 16, as planned.

Wayne is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tha Carter VI album, arriving on June 6.

