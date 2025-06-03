Lil Wayne celebrating 20 years of 'Tha Carter' series with Tha Carter VI tour

It's been nearly two decades since Lil Wayne launched Tha Carter series, prompting the announcement of a celebratory tour.

Tha Carter VI tour will kick off June 6 in New York City, where Wayne will have his first headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. The show will feature an exclusive live performance of his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, which is scheduled to arrive that day.

Wayne's trek will also include dates in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Detroit, Sacramento, Atlanta and Seattle, with Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington taking the stage during all 34 tour stops. NoCap will also make an appearance during stops in The Woodlands, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Orlando and West Palm Beach.

Tickets will go on sale starting with the artist presale on Wednesday. A general sale will then follow on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

