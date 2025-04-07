Lil Wayne, Tyga, Cardi B to perform at 2025 REVOLVE Festival

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

REVOLVE's annual festival is set to return for its eighth year Saturday. Among those on the bill are Lil Wayne, Tyga and Cardi B, who has fashion and beauty brands in the works with the fashion retailer.

Uncle Waffles and Gelo are also tapped to perform, and DJ Lex, DJ Hunny Bee and Quinn Blake will take the stage to entertain fans with DJ sets. Attendees will also be able to get a look at REVOLVE's latest fashion trends and cutting-edge designs, and enjoy brand activations and gifted products.

"Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception," says Raissa Gerona, REVOLVE Group Inc.'s chief brand officer. "We're excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet. REVOLVE Festival continues to raise the bar, and we can't wait to bring unparalleled energy to the desert."

The REVOLVE Festival will take place Saturday in Thermal, California.

