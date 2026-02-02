Lil Wayne to perform at Clash Royale halftime show ahead of Super Bowl

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne has managed to secure a headlining spot, though it's not for the Super Bowl. He's set to perform Friday in the virtual world of a real-time strategy mobile game called Clash Royale. He will play a rendition of his hit song "A Milli" alongside the giants, goblins and musketeers in the game.

Those interested can watch the Clash Royale Halftime Show on Friday at 9 a.m. PT from the Clash Royale app.

“Music, sports, and gaming all in one place — y’all know how much I love being at the center of the culture," Lil Wayne says in a statement. "I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week."

In other Wayne news, he recently addressed being left out of another big event, Sunday night's Grammys. "Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual," he wrote on X. "I gotta work harder. As usual."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.