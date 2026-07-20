Lil Wayne hosting 'The Joint Venture' podcast with pal Craig Carton

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne is teaming up with sports media personality Craig Carton for a new podcast titled The Joint Venture.

The pair will record two episodes live Tuesday night at New York's Gotham Comedy Club, giving fans a glimpse of their different personalities and their friendship "built on a shared love of sports, music, half-baked takes and conversation," according to the club's website.

Craig also teased the event in an Instagram post, promising "a bunch of awesome special guests."

"Make sure you check it out, and make sure you start paying attention," he said.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Joint Venture is set to premiere July 22, according to Deadline. The podcast will feature Wayne and Craig discussing sports, music, entertainment and pop culture.

“The best podcasts feel like you just kicking it with your people, talking the same way you do when nobody’s listening,” Wayne said in a statement, per Deadline. “Ima light one up with the homie Craig and we gonna talk our s*** about whatever the day brings. You never know who’s gonna pull up or where the conversation’s gonna go.”

"There's nothing better than swapping takes with Wayne on sports, pop culture and a whole host of other topics," Craig added. "The Joint Venture Show gives us a great excuse to keep doing what we've been doing for years, while also having some famous friends stop by and chop it up with us. There's no better job in the world."

The duo's Gotham Comedy Club taping follows their live recording at Fanatics Fest on Sunday.

Lil Wayne previously worked with Apple Music as a host on the podcast Young Money Radio.

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