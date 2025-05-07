Lil Wayne enters a new era of Young Money, introduces fans to latest signees

With Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga now veterans in the rap game, Lil Wayne is introducing the world to the new generation of Young Money. In a recent episode of his Apple Music show, he presented new artists Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, Domiio, Euro, Lucifena and Poppy.

Speaking of Cubas, Wayne mentioned hearing him go into his “Latin s***," noting, “That’s something we’ve never had at Young Money.” He said Domiio has confidence "through the roof" and Poppy was someone he helped to raise as his “motherf*****’ son.” He also added that he was so impressed by Lucifena's scream on a song titled "Tyrant," he hopped on a verse and laid a guitar solo on the track.

Elsewhere in the episode, Wayne caught up with signees Peter Gunz and Lil Twist, who opened up about the direction they're taking in their careers. Gunz said he was focused on elevation after dropping Loosie Pack 3 and The Militia. "We got to make each thing better than the last one," he said.

As for Twist, he discussed stepping into “a whole ‘nother genre” following the addition of a live band. “I’m rocking with the alternative hip-hop rock,” he said.

