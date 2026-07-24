Lil Wayne among 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Forget the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rapper was selected in the Recording category, joined by Grandmaster Flash and eight other honorees.

Wayne reacted to the news with a post on X Thursday, noting he initially thought it was a joke when longtime collaborator Fabian Marasciulloo told him.

“Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!!” he wrote. “Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?”

Other 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees include Idris Elba and Delroy Lindo in the motion picture category; Keke Palmer, David Alan Grier and Raven-Symoné in the television category; and Charlamagne tha God in the sports and entertainment category.

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